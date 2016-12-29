UPDATE: Man shot in Conway, police investigating as attempted mu - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

UPDATE: Man shot in Conway, police investigating as attempted murder

By Kelly Matter, Video Editor
CONWAY, SC (WMBF) - A man was shot in Conway early Thursday morning just before 2 a.m. Police on scene confirmed the victim was a male.

According to Conway police, the shooting happened inside a residence at 2404 Leonard Avenue. One male was shot in the foot and does not have any life-threatening injuries. Johnson said the victim was not transported to the hospital.

Conway Police Capt. Tammy Carter said the incident is being investigated as attempted murder. There are no suspects at this time.

