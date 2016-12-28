Beach Ball Classic Day Three Scoreboard - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Beach Ball Classic Day Three Scoreboard

By Dan Fanning, Sports Reporter
Daron Russell led Imhotep with 25 points (Source: WMBF Sports) Daron Russell led Imhotep with 25 points (Source: WMBF Sports)

Beach Ball Scoreboard

Consolation Bracket
Westlake (GA) - 64
Father Henry Carr (Canada) - 58
Daniel Lewis (W) - 24 points

Christ the King (NY) - 40
Socastee (SC) - 36
Andrew Gardner (S) 14 points, 10 rebounds

Winner's Bracket
Westchester (CA) - 46
Pace (GA) - 61
Wendell Carter (P) - 19 points, 15 rebounds

Evanston Township (IL) - 68
Scott County (KY) - 59
Nojel Eastern (ET) - 22 points, 8 rebounds

Bishop O'Connell (VA) - 41
Dillard (FL) - 53
Jordan Wright (D) - 22 points

Imhotep Charter (PA) - 72
Bishop Gorman (NV) - 54
Daron Russell (IC) - 25 points

