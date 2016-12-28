D.C. murder victim a Socastee High graduate

Two men were arrested and charged in connection with human trafficking following an investigation into a missing juvenile in Myrtle Beach.More >>
The North Myrtle Beach Department of Public Safety announced Saturday morning a portion of Highway 17 was shut down due to a fuel leak.More >>
Disaster-trained American Red Cross volunteers are assisting a Myrtle Beach family whose home was damaged by a fire Friday night.More >>
It's time to get on the South Carolina sports bandwagon. The University of South Carolina is the latest state college to get national attention for competing on the big stage.More >>
Two Palmetto State universities that have already reached the top took to Twitter on Friday to show their support for the South Carolina Gamecocks.More >>
April's pregnancy continues, but keepers promise we are "getting there."More >>
A man heard on a 911 call after a 4-year-old was accidentally hit in Walnut Hills on March 24 admitted that he killed the driver.More >>
One of three people charged in connection to the fire that caused a portion of I-85 to collapse appeared in court Saturday morning.More >>
The CCU cheerleading team has been suspended indefinitely pending a conduct investigation, according to a statement from a university official. A cheerleader said an investigator with the CCU Police came to their practice Wednesday night and explained to the team a letter was mailed to school president David DeCenzo on March 7 alleging that team members were involved in “a long list of things,” including prostitution.More >>
