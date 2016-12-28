Myrtle Beach police looking for man last heard from in October

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – Myrtle Beach police are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing man who last spoke to his family in October.

According to information on the Myrtle Beach Police Department’s Facebook page, Paul Alan Schopp, 34, hasn’t spoken with relatives since Oct. 13.

He is listed as being homeless in the Myrtle Beach area and possibly trying to get back to Raleigh, N.C., or Pennsylvania.

Anyone with information as to his whereabouts should call (843) 918-1382.

Copyright 2016 WMBF News. All rights reserved.