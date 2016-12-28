DNR officials continue to investigate hunting accident that killed 11-year-old near Andrews

GEORGETOWN, SC (WMBF) – The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources continues to investigate a Monday hunting incident in Georgetown County that claimed the life of an 11-year-old girl.

According to Robert McCollough with DNR, the victim, Anna Grace Cook, was deer hunting with her grandfather and uncle when she was shot with her own gun.

McCollough added they were not on ATVs at the time of the shooting, which had been rumored. Instead, they were standing.

While the investigation continues, McCollough said officials are considering it an accident. The cause of death was massive head trauma due to a gunshot wound, according to previous information from the Georgetown County Coroner’s Office.

The incident happened at the Mount Pleasant Plantation Hunting Club just outside of Andrews.

