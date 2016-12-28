Day after Christmas big for Myrtle Beach retailers

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - With gifts unwrapped and pies and roasts eaten, many in Myrtle Beach used the day after Christmas to do even more shopping.

"People come out to spend their gift cards a lot of times on the day after Christmas,” said Patti Jackson, a supervisor at the Myrtle Beach JCPenney store in Coastal Grand Mall. “We have all sorts of great specials. So, it's a good time to take advantage of those savings with your gift card."

Dec. 26 is known as Boxing Day, which has a long tradition going back to the British Empire. It originated as a day for people in the service industry who may have to work on Christmas as a holiday to spend with family.

In the United States, though, Dec. 26 is business as usual

"We're probably going to continue to have this traffic until a little bit after New Year's, because we are open,” said Latanaya Coote, a fellow JCPenney supervisor.

In the retail industry, Dec. 26 is infamous for being a day of gift returning.

“It's a big day for returns.” Jackson said. “People guess about sizes sometimes, and colors. So back it comes, and we try and help them find something that is more suited for their needs."

Even counting returns, though, the day after Christmas is counted on as being one of the busiest shopping days of the year. It's not as common as Black Friday, but some merchandise is marked off as much as 80 percent off.

"Yeah, it's a very big shopping day. “I'm not sure what percentage of our business it is or how it compares to Black Friday, but it's one of the bigger shopping days of the year,” Jackson said. “Of course that's offset by the returns a bit."

New Year's Day is less than a week away. Retailers are still hard at work to get merchandise off their shelves before the start of the New Year. Selection may be limited, but the holiday season lingers on.

