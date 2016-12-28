Local businesses host New Year's Eve events

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Whether locals and tourists are looking to spend New Year's Eve dancing, watching fireworks or all of the above, they have plenty of options.

The New York Times Square-style event at The Market Common in Myrtle Beach starts at 9 p.m., on Saturday.

Revelers can also go dressed up in masquerade attire for the inaugural Wicked Tuna Masquerade Party in Murrells Inlet. It all starts at 7:30 p.m.

Also happening in Myrtle Beach, Brookgreen Gardens will have a candlelight party from 6 to 9 p.m.

On the north end, locals and visitors can attend the Little River Casino Cruise or head over to the House of Blues, where they will have a dinner and dance starting at 7 p.m.

For those in the Florence area, the Town Hall will have a New Year's Eve celebration from 9 p.m. to 3 a.m.

And while there are a lot of events for drinking and partying with friends, New Year's Eve is also a time to reflect for others.

“It’s one of my favorite holidays because it’s a time to reflect and look back on your previous years and look forward to the next year and kind of let things just kind of roll off your back and look forward to the new," said Thomas Stanton. "So I do look forward to that.”

This is a time when police will be out looking for anyone getting behind the wheel who has had one to many. So, it’s important for those enjoying the festivities to have fun this New Year's Eve, but to also plan to get home safely by designating a sober driver.

