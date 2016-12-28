I-95 Southbound lane closure on bridge over Great Pee Dee River postponed

At least one person was killed in a wreck in Horry County Saturday night. According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol website, it happened in a southbound lane of SC 31 at US 501 at 5:51 p.m.More >>
One person died after a single-car crash in Darlington Sunday.More >>
The North Myrtle Beach Parks and Recreation Department hosted the First Annual Touch-a-Truck Saturday.More >>
The Coastal Carolina football team concluded its spring season Saturday afternoon as the Chanticleers held their annual Spring Game at Brooks Stadium.More >>
The education nonprofit American Board for the Certification of Teacher Excellence hosted a meeting in Socastee on Saturday to inform the public of their online program that certifies users to become teachers in one year.More >>
April is "happy and comfortable," and viewers shouldn't be concerned that she hasn't given birth yet, the giraffe's vet says.More >>
The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) charged two inmates at the Kirkland Correctional Institute in Columbia with the deaths of four inmates found in a dorm Friday morning.More >>
A new mother has a warning for pregnant women about a sign you might be ignoring that could be putting your baby's life in danger.More >>
It must happen more than we know about but never with such amazing video evidence.More >>
