I-95 Southbound lane closure on bridge over Great Pee Dee River postponed

By Freddi Rivers, Digital Producer
DILLON, FLORENCE COUNTIES, SC (WMBF) – The single lane closure on I-95 southbound at mile marker 175 over the Great Pee Dee River in Dillon and Florence counties will be postponed, according to SCDOT's officials.

The closure is being postponed to ensure they can get salt brine mix at the location this weekend. 

Friday, the work zone will be picked up and two lanes will be open for easy mobility, officials said. The lane closure will begin after the winter weather, and construction will continue until April. 

The single lane closure was supposed to begin Jan. 5 and end April 5, according to SCDOT’s news release.

The South Carolina Department of Transportation will perform bridge deck rehabilitation which requires the lane closure.

Over Size-Over Weight (OSOW) trucks will be restricted to 11 foot wide loads. All vehicles exceeding 11 feet in width shall use the posted detour route. The posted detour route will be I-95 South to Exist 181 (SC 38) to US 301 to US 76/US 301 to SC 327 to I-95 South Exit 170.

Motorists are advised to use caution in the work zone, and alternate routes or the dedicated detour to avoid severe congestion.

