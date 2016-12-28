FIRST ALERT: More wild swings likely into January

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) Long range models are indicating the wild temperature swings we've seen so far this season are likely to continue into January with the chance of a more prolonged period of chilly weather developing by mid-month.

Variability has been the theme of the weather so far this early winter season and that trend looks to continue. In fact, high temperatures near 70 on Thursday will drop into the upper 40s to near 50 by Friday, with freezing temperatures likely across the entire area Friday night. Warmer weather will once again return by New Years Day.

Long range forecast models show this trend likely continuing through early January. Very cold air in Canada will move southward next week across much of the central US. At the same time, very warm weather near the Carolinas and off the southeastern US coast will put up a good fight. The result will likely be more rounds of mild and damp weather, quickly followed by sharp temperature drops and drying trends. While details on how warm or how cold the temperature swings will be, the trends so far this season suggest they could be very impressive.

Even further down the road, many long range forecast models are suggesting a possible turn to a more persistently colder weather pattern by the middle of January. It's way too soon to determine just how cold and for how long.