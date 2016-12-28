Deputies search for missing Darlington County man - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Deputies search for missing Darlington County man

By Freddi Rivers, Digital Producer
Clayton Odom (Source: DCSO's Facebook page) Clayton Odom (Source: DCSO's Facebook page)

DARLINGTON COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – A man who left the residence on Hillcrest Road about 2:30 p.m. Tuesday walking has been reported missing by his family, according to Darlington County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page.

The family is concerned about Clayton Odom, 43, of the Kellytown area. Anyone who has had contact with or has information about him is asked to contact DCSO.

