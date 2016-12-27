Beach Ball Classic Day Two Scoreboard - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Beach Ball Classic Day Two Scoreboard

By Dan Fanning, Sports Reporter
Connect
Jason Cudd led Socastee with 25 points Tuesday. (Source: WMBF Sports) Jason Cudd led Socastee with 25 points Tuesday. (Source: WMBF Sports)

Beach Ball Scoreboard

Consolation Bracket
Jonesboro (GA) - 61
McQuaid Jesuit (NY) - 33
MJ Walker (J) - 21 points, 9 rebounds

Providence (FL) - 74
Myrtle Beach (SC) - 47
Blake John (MB) - 10 points

Bottom Bracket
Westlake (GA) - 36
Bishop O' Connell (VA) - 61
Nate Watson (OC) - 18 points, 11 rebounds

Father Henry Carr (Canada) - 60
Dillard (FL) - 68
Jordan Wright (D) - 27 points, 8 rebounds

Imhotep Charter (PA) - 73
Christ the King (NY) - 34
David Beatty (IC) - 16 points, 7 rebounds

Bishop Gorman (NV) - 80
Socastee (SC) - 55
Jason Cudd (S) - 25 points, 15 rebounds

  • Local NewsLocalMore>>

  • New shark exhibit coming to Ripley's Aquarium

    New shark exhibit coming to Ripley's Aquarium

    Friday, March 31 2017 1:21 PM EDT2017-03-31 17:21:21 GMT
    Image of a blacktip sharp from Wikipedia. (Source: Albert kok)+Image of a blacktip sharp from Wikipedia. (Source: Albert kok)+

    A new shark exhibit is coming to Ripley’s Aquarium in Myrtle Beach in May. The exhibit will feature blacktip and whitetip sharks, and will be located where the Caribbean lobster exhibit currently resides, representatives with the aquarium said. Most of this exhibit will be taken out to make way for the new sharks, but they are keeping some of the fish and lobsters.

    More >>

    A new shark exhibit is coming to Ripley’s Aquarium in Myrtle Beach in May. The exhibit will feature blacktip and whitetip sharks, and will be located where the Caribbean lobster exhibit currently resides, representatives with the aquarium said. Most of this exhibit will be taken out to make way for the new sharks, but they are keeping some of the fish and lobsters.

    More >>

  • PTSD therapy about to make a splash at Ripley's Aquarium

    PTSD therapy about to make a splash at Ripley's Aquarium

    Friday, March 31 2017 11:17 AM EDT2017-03-31 15:17:47 GMT
    Feeding the stingrays. (Source: Meredith Helline)Feeding the stingrays. (Source: Meredith Helline)

    Deep into aquarium waters, a new type of therapy to treat veterans with post-traumatic stress disorder and traumatic brain injuries is emerging.  Veterans have been swimming with stingrays and sharks for therapy at aquariums for nine years.  

    More >>

    Deep into aquarium waters, a new type of therapy to treat veterans with post-traumatic stress disorder and traumatic brain injuries is emerging.  Veterans have been swimming with stingrays and sharks for therapy at aquariums for nine years.  

    More >>

  • Horry County deputies need help finding two suspects

    Horry County deputies need help finding two suspects

    Friday, March 31 2017 11:13 AM EDT2017-03-31 15:13:39 GMT
    George Gray (Source: HCPD)George Gray (Source: HCPD)

    Horry County Sheriff's deputies are searching for two men wanted for alleged crimes that happened in March. 

    More >>

    Horry County Sheriff's deputies are searching for two men wanted for alleged crimes that happened in March. 

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly