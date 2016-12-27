Annual memorial service for fallen MBPD officer set for Thursday

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – Friends, community members and fellow officers will gather this week to remember Myrtle Beach Police Ofc. Joe McGarry, who was killed in the line of duty in 2002.

According to information on the city of Myrtle Beach’s Facebook page, the annual service will take place Thursday, Dec. 29, at 9 a.m., at the Ted C. Collins Law Enforcement Center located at 1101 N. Oak St., in Myrtle Beach.

McGarry was shot and killed on Dec. 29, 2002, while he and his partner investigated a suspicious person at North Kings Highway business, according to information from the city. He had been a member of the Myrtle Beach Police Department for four years.

At Thursday’s service, a wreath will be placed at the Fallen Officer Memorial Fountain. It was dedicated last year to both McGarry and MBPD Ofc. Henry Scarborough, who died in the line of duty in 1949.

