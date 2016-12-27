TRAFFIC ALERT: Collision closes right lane at U.S. 17 southbound, Harrelson Boulevard

A new shark exhibit is coming to Ripley’s Aquarium in Myrtle Beach in May. The exhibit will feature blacktip and whitetip sharks, and will be located where the Caribbean lobster exhibit currently resides, representatives with the aquarium said. Most of this exhibit will be taken out to make way for the new sharks, but they are keeping some of the fish and lobsters.More >>
Deep into aquarium waters, a new type of therapy to treat veterans with post-traumatic stress disorder and traumatic brain injuries is emerging. Veterans have been swimming with stingrays and sharks for therapy at aquariums for nine years.
Horry County Sheriff's deputies are searching for two men wanted for alleged crimes that happened in March.
A man was arrested by Myrtle Beach Police after he reportedly assaulted a woman at an adult store on Kings Highway Thursday afternoon.
The Conway Police Deparment arrested an 18-year-old early Thursday morning after a foot chase that led them into the woods.
April's pregnancy continues, but keepers promise we are "getting there."
A major effect on traffic in a city already known for gridlock is expected after a massive fire caused a bridge on Interstate 85 to collapse in Atlanta.
A portion of Interstate 85 in Atlanta collapsed Thursday afternoon after a major fire burned under the roadway overpass and a state of emergency has been issued as a result.
Tennessee Bureau of Investigation confirms Elizabeth Thomas and Tad Cummins, the two people at the center of a nationwide Amber Alert, were seen in Oklahoma City on March 15.
For 21 years, John Croft lived in his Center Point virtually problem free until last summer.
Shocking details have been released about a married couple that is now facing sexual assault charges after police say they sexually assaulted an underage family member.
The CCU cheerleading team has been suspended indefinitely pending a conduct investigation, according to a statement from a university official. A cheerleader said an investigator with the CCU Police came to their practice Wednesday night and explained to the team a letter was mailed to school president David DeCenzo on March 7 alleging that team members were involved in "a long list of things," including prostitution.
Derrick Stafford was sentenced Friday to 40 years in prison in connection with a shooting in which a 6-year-old boy was killed and his father was injured.
Joel McDonald never expected to see what he saw when he opened his front door Wednesday. The Rowan County man saw a dog that looked a lot like his own dog, Molly, that went missing four years ago.
Witnesses say troopers were telling cars to turn around on the bridge because they were concerned about its integrity before its collapse.
