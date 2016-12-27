North Myrtle Beach firefighters to conduct live burn training

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – North Myrtle Beach Fire Rescue is conducting another round of live burn training at the department’s training center starting Tuesday and going through Thursday, Dec. 29.

The training at the center off Second Avenue South will run from 6 to 11 p.m., each night, according to information on NMBFR’s Facebook page. Smoke could linger in the area of Second Avenue South and Bay Street during these times.

Those traveling into the city via the Main Street Connector Bridge may see some fire and smoke, as well as emergency lights, while the training is taking place.

The area of Bay Street from the local animal shelter to Second Avenue South will be closed during these times.

