Big deals still available after Christmas

There are still deals available the week after Christmas as stores try to empty their shelves before the end of the season.

(MYRTLE BEACH, SC) - Though Christmas has passed, many are still enjoying holiday savings.

“People come out to spend their gift cards a lot of times on the day after Christmas,” Patti Jackson, a PC Penney Supervisor, said. “We have all sorts of great specials. So, it’s a good time to take advantage of those savings with your gift card.”

December twenty-sixth is known as boxing day. Boxing day has a long tradition going back to the British Empire. It originated as a day for people in the service industry, who may have to work on Christmas, as a holiday to spend with family. In the United States, though, December twenty-sixth is business as usual.

“We’re probably going to continue to have this traffic until a little bit after New Year’s, because we are open,” Latanya Coote, another JC Penney Supervisor, said. “Great sales. And then, a little bit, because I’m in jewelry, Valentine’s Day is around the corner for me. So I’ve already got promotions, and merchandise already here.”

In the retail industry, December twenty-sixth is infamous for being a day of gift returning.

“So many returns. It’s a big day for returns. People guess about sizes sometimes, and colors. So back it comes and we try and help them find something that is more suited for their needs,” Jackson said.

Even counting returns, though, the day after Christmas is counted on as being one of the busiest shopping days of the year. It’s not as common as Black Friday, but some merchandise is marked off as much as 80 percent off.

“Yeah, it’s a very big shopping day. I’m not sure what percentage of our business it is or how it compares to Black Friday, but it’s one of the bigger shopping days of the year,” Jackson said. “Of course that’s offset by the returns a bit.”

New Year’s Day is less than a week away. Retailers are still hard at work to get merchandise off their shelves before the start of the New Year. Selection may be limited, but the holiday season lingers on.

Copyright WMBF News 2016. All rights reserved.