FIRST ALERT: Dense fog advisory this morning

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) Very dense fog will linger through the late morning hours.

A Dense Fog Advisory is in effect for all of the Grand Strand and Pee Dee through the late morning hours as very thick fog has developed across the region. Visibility in some areas will be reduced to near zero. The thick fog will continue in many areas through the late morning before burning off and giving way to fair skies by midday.

The fog will likely have an impact on the first big morning commute since the Christmas holiday. Remember to use low beam headlights and reduce speed. Some airport delays will be possible as well through the morning.

Another round of patchy fog will be likely by late this evening, however, widespread and dense fog is not likely.