UPDATE: Coroner identifies person killed in Darlington crash

DARLINGTON, SC (WMBF) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol reported a fatal accident in Darlington that took place just after 10 p.m., Monday.

The crash happened at 2908 Lamar Highway and Awesome Drive.

Coroner J T Hardee confirmed that Elizabeth Allen Commander, 40, died when the vehicle she was driving collided with a ditch on U.S. 401 in Darlington.

The incident is currently under investigation by the Darlington County Coroner's Office.

