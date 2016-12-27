UPDATE: Coroner identifies person killed in Darlington crash - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

UPDATE: Coroner identifies person killed in Darlington crash

By Kelly Matter, Video Editor
DARLINGTON, SC (WMBF) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol reported a fatal accident in Darlington that took place just after 10 p.m., Monday.

The crash happened at 2908 Lamar Highway and Awesome Drive. 

Coroner J T Hardee confirmed that Elizabeth Allen Commander, 40, died when the vehicle she was driving collided with a ditch on U.S. 401 in Darlington.

The incident is currently under investigation by the Darlington County Coroner's Office.

