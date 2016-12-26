Myrtle Beach man charged with armed robbery on Christmas Day

Tune in to WMBF News Thursday at 6 p.m. and Friday at 6 a.m. for the latest suspects from the Horry County Sheriff's Office.

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – A Myrtle Beach man remained behind bars Monday after his arrest for allegedly robbing an individual while armed with a gun during the early-morning hours of Christmas Day.

According to online records from the J. Reuben Long Detention Center, James Andre Bingham, 25, was charged with armed robbery; possession of a stolen vehicle valued at $5,000 or more; possession of marijuana, second or subsequent offense; possession of a weapon during a violent crime; felon in possession of a firearm; possession of other controlled substances, first offense; and unlawful neglect of a child or helpless person by a legal guardian.

His bond is $50,000, according to jail records.

An incident report from the Myrtle Beach Police Department stated officers responded to the area of Third Avenue North and North Kings Highway in reference to an armed robbery at 2:20 a.m., on Sunday.

The victim said he had left his residence and headed to the store to buy cigarettes when an SUV approached him.

According to the victim, the occupants of the SUV asked if he had any cigarettes. He said he did not, which led the suspect to tell him to get in the back of the vehicle, as there were some in there, the report stated.

“The victim stated that he opened the rear passenger door and when he looked up, (the suspect) was pointing a silver .38 revolver at him and told him to empty his pockets,” according to the incident report.

Eventually, the occupants of the SUV left the scene with approximately $65 of the victim’s money, the report stated.

Police eventually found what was believed to be the suspect’s vehicle at the Wayfarer Motel on North Ocean Boulevard.

It was determined the suspects were staying at the motel, and police detained them, according to the report. Bingham was allegedly found in possession of a loaded silver .38-caliber revolver.

The motel room was searched and police reportedly found a baggie of marijuana, a gutted cigar and smoking paraphernalia, according to the incident report.

The name of the other occupant of the SUV was not listed in the report and there were no online records indicating the person had been charged.

