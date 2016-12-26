Identity of 11-year-old killed in hunting accident in Georgetown - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Identity of 11-year-old killed in hunting accident in Georgetown County released

By Brad Dickerson, Digital Producer
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – Officials are investigating a hunting accident that claimed the life of an 11-year-old girl Monday in Georgetown County.

According to Robert McCullough with the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources, DNR officials received a call about the accident around 12 p.m. He added it happened in the area of Mount Pleasant Plantation in Georgetown County.

The victim is identified as Anna Grace Cook of Andrews. The cause of her death was massive head trauma due to a gunshot wound, according to Deputy Coroner Paulette Radcliffe

Cook was the only person involved in the incident, McCullough said. No other information regarding what led to the accident was immediately available.

The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources is still investigating this accident. 

Copyright 2016 WMBF News. All rights reserved. 

