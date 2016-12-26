Seventeen-year-old surfer who drowned Monday in Surfside Beach identified

SURFSIDE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – A surfer drowned early Monday morning in the area of 1417 S. Ocean Blvd., in Surfside Beach, according to Surfside Beach Fire Rescue Capt. Prentice Williams.

Williams said units responded to the scene just before 7:30 a.m. He added the victim, a male, was pulled from the ocean by two physicians.

Horry County Coroner Robert Edge identified the victim as Aidan Mendoza, 17, of Surfside Beach.

He added an examination revealed the teen's cause of death was drowning.

