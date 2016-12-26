Community coming to aid of North Myrtle Beach family who lost home in Christmas fire

A mother and daughter lost their home in an early-morning fire on Christmas Day. (Source: North Myrtle Beach Fire Rescue Facebook page)

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – Community members are coming to the aid of a mother and daughter whose home was lost in an early-morning fire on Christmas Day.

A Go Fund Me page has been started to assist the family. As of 11 a.m., Monday, a total of $135 had been raised. The goal is $1,000.

According to information on the Go Fund Me page, the mother and daughter were awoken around 3 a.m., Sunday to their house at 405 15th Ave., South in North Myrtle Beach catching on fire.

“We immediately rushed to get our two dogs out of the house, but our two cats were still trapped,” information from the Go Fund Me page stated. “If it wasn’t for the North Myrtle Beach Police Department and animal rescue, we don’t know how our cats would have survived as the heat was so hot and the fire was difficult to put out.”

MaryAnn Boyne and her 17-year-old daughter, Miranda, say even in the face of devastation, they have been humbled by the kindness of others.

Miranda Boyne said she is home schooled and suffers from a medical illness. When she was young, she taught herself to play guitar as a form of therapy.

In addition to the animals, firefighters were able to save the guitar as well.

"They knew through all this fire and everything, they zeroed in on that special item," Miranda Boyne said. "Not that it matters, but still, it was just the kindest thing that they could have done."

The exact cause of the fire was not immediately available.

