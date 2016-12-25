Vandals break into Florence Baptist Temple early Christmas morning

Members of the Florence Baptist Temple congregation discovered Christmas morning the church had been broken into. (Source: Raycom Media)

FLORENCE, SC (WMBF) – Members of the Florence Baptist Temple congregation discovered Christmas morning the church had been broken into.

Lt. Mike Brandt with the Florence City Police Department said it happened either late Saturday night or early Sunday morning. Several items, including a door, a monitor screen and a cash register were damaged. Nothing was reported stolen.

FCPD is investigating the break-in. Call 843-665-3191 with information on the case.

Copyright 2016 WMBF News. All rights reserved.