Man arrested after causing MYR shutdown

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – Myrtle Beach International Airport shut down operations after a man threw a cyclindrical object at the Transportation Security Administration area Saturday night.

Lt. Raul Denis with the Horry County Police Department said Henry Meade, 47, of Myrtle Beach drove the wrong way on the airport road with a blown tire prior to the incident. The object he threw was determined to be a speaker and after his arrest, airport operations resumed.

Meade was charged with public disorderly, public intoxication, reckless driving and possession of less than one gram of ice, crank or crack cocaine. He is held in J. Reuben Long Detention Center under a $10,695 bond.

