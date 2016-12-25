Conway police investigate shots fired in area of traffic accident with injuries

Police in Conway are investigating after getting reports of shots fired in the area of a traffic accident that sent three people to the hospital. (Source: Raycom Media)

CONWAY, SC (WMBF) – Police in Conway are investigating Saturday after getting reports of shots fired in the area of a traffic accident that sent three people to the hospital.

Lt. Selena Small said officers responded to the intersection Highway 501—Church Street—and Ninth Avenue at 10:25 a.m.

Officers shut down Highway 501 in both directions following the crash and has since reopened.

