Man dies in motorcycle crash during race at North Myrtle Beach Drag Strip

LONGS, SC (WMBF) – A man died Christmas Eve while racing a motorcycle at the North Myrtle Beach Drag Strip.

Horry County Chief Deputy Coroner Tamara Willard said Timothy Gurganious, 28, of Wilmington, NC, was in a crash that sent him to Grand Strand Regional Medical Center, where he died at 7:15 p.m. from internal injuries.

