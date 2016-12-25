Two people, cats safe after Christmas morning house fire in North Myrtle Beach

Fire engulfed much of a North Myrtle Beach home early Christmas morning, but not before the two people and their two cats got out safely. (Source: NMB Fire Rescue)

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – Fire engulfed much of a North Myrtle Beach home early Christmas morning, but not before the two people inside got out safely, along with their two cats.

According to a North Myrtle Beach Fire Rescue Facebook post, crews responded to the fire in the 400 block of 15th Avenue South around 4 a.m. and found fire on the home’s second floor and venting through the roof.

The fire woke two people inside, who evacuated before firefighters arrived. Crews found two pet cats hiding on the first floor. The fire was brought under control in about an hour.

The Calabash Fire Department assisted North Myrtle Beach Fire Rescue in extinguishing the fire and cleared the scene around 8 a.m.

