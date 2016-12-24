Myrtle Beach police search for suspects after three injured in club shooting

Police are searching for those responsible for a shooting that sent three people to the hospital in Myrtle Beach Friday night. (Source: Raycom Media)

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Police are searching for those responsible for a shooting that sent three people to the hospital in Myrtle Beach Friday night.

According to Lt. Joey Crosby with the Myrtle Beach Police Department, multiple shots were fired following a confrontation at Third Avenue Bar and Grill. Three people were taken to the hospital with various injuries. Evidence suggests several people were involved.

The investigation is ongoing. Call 843-918-1382 with any information on case number 16-026385.

