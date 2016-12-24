SLIDESHOW: Scotland County Sheriff's Office holds ‘Shop with the Sheriff’ holiday event

The Scotland County Sheriff’s Office held a “Shop with the Sheriff” event Thursday in which deputies went shopping with residents. (Source: SCSO)

SCOTLAND COUNTY, NC (WMBF) – The Scotland County Sheriff’s Office held a “Shop with the Sheriff” event Thursday in which deputies went shopping with residents.

Sheriff Ralph Kersey posted a Smilebox to his Facebook page with photos of the event.

To help the sheriff’s office help more families by donating, call 910-277-3114.

