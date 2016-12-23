Lumberton residents still stranded after Matthew

A day after law enforcement agents finished their search in relation to the Brittanee Drexel case, two Georgetown County deputies arrived on the scene for a brief period to snap photos and sifted through dirt.More >>
A mother suddenly fell sick while pregnant with her unborn twins. Then, it was nine strangers who took time out to donate blood that saved her life.More >>
A former assistant director for the Federal Bureau of Investigation gave his thoughts about the weekend search in Georgetown County in relation to the Brittanee Drexel case.More >>
A traffic stop in Hartsville led to the discovery of drugs and the arrest of two on a number of charges, according to the Darlington County Sheriff’s Office.More >>
Laurinburg police are looking for a suspect who is wanted in connection with two separate shootings. Anyone with information as to the suspect’s whereabouts is asked to call Laurinburg police at (910) 276-3211 or local authorities.More >>
The calf inside April the giraffe has become quiet, and keepers and vets are wondering if this is the calm before the storm.More >>
If you have shopped at a Harbor Freight store in the last five years, you may be eligible for a refund.More >>
The wreck happened on I-77 southbound at mile marker 68.More >>
The Walton County, Florida Sheriff's Office has arrested two chaperones and 21 students from two Montgomery private schools following two separate open house party incidents Wednesday and Thursday nights.More >>
South Carolina fans are a giving bunch, apparently. In just over four hours, they raised more than $5,000 to send the man known only as "Gamecock Jesus" to South Carolina's first Final Four appearance in Phoenix.More >>
A woman who worked at a local store was trying to help a motorcycle crash victim when she too became a victim.More >>
People across the country have seen the video of two Auburn Waffle House employees in a brutal fight that happened last week.More >>
Have you been sneezing, sniffling, coughing a little earlier this year than normal?More >>
Jesse Edward Dickerson sobbed uncontrollably as a judge set his bond at $1 million Monday afternoon.More >>
A wild night at Walmart after 30 people rushed the store and began tossing items from the shelves.More >>
