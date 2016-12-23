A Look Back: WMBF News has all angles covered at 2016 Southern 500

DARLINGTON, SC (WMBF) – The NASCAR Southern 500 is the biggest sporting event this area hosts each and every year, meaning it was only fitting that WMBF News did its biggest production for the race.

For the 2016 edition, Darlington Raceway used a throwback theme to promote the race. The excitement for NASCAR in the area helped WMBF put together a five-hour pre-race special that featured stories both diehards and NASCAR newbies could appreciate.

Over a five-hour period, the WMBF team spread out across the track to bring viewers at home just a taste of what was going on leading up to the green flag.

The weather for the show was perfect.

There were live interviews, some of which came on the fly as teams were getting ready. One such chat featured Daniel Smith, the rear tire changer for NASCAR driver Kevin Harvick.

Other interviews were with NASCAR legends like 2017 Hall of Famer Mark Martin, who at Darlington in 1993 and again in 1999.

There were light moments, and ones WMBF will always remember. But in the end, everything WMBF did lead up to this

“That'll do it for Darlington Race Day Live. Thank you so much for watching.”

A few hours later, Martin Truex Jr., won the 2016 Southern 500.

