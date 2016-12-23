Grand Strand stores offering Christmas Eve hours for last-minute shoppers

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – Christmas is a little more than a day away, and there are still those who have waited until the last minute to start their holiday shopping.

Those procrastinators don’t have to fear, as a number of Grand Strand retailers will be open on Christmas Eve, thereby saving some the embarrassment of going to their relatives sans gifts.

To help out all last-minute shoppers, WMBF News has compiled a list of Christmas Eve store hours for major retailers across the area.

That list is below. Happy shopping!

Copyright 2016 WMBF News. All rights reserved.