Petition started in wake of Bay Road crash that killed three teen girls

Community members left flowers at the site of a fatal Bay Road crash that killed three teen girls. (Source: WMBF News)

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – The scene of the fatal crash on Bay Road is now marked with flowers to remember the three teenage girls killed there early Thursday morning.

A number of people dropped off bouquets and even a package of Reese’s peanut butter cups.

Meanwhile, people are calling for guardrails to be added to Bay Road in light of the deadly single-vehicle crash.

An online petition was posted Friday and asked for the change to prevent other fatal crashes. The creator noted that “the ditches are deep and extremely dangerous.”

“Something’s got to be done. I don’t care if it’s put a stop light up there. Put a sign up before the turn, you know turn ahead, deadly turn ahead, sharp turn ahead," Mickey Cloos, the petition organizer, said. "There’s nothing that warns people, especially for inexperienced drivers.”

Hopes are the petition will get the attention of Horry County Council Chairman Mark Lazarus and the South Carolina Department of Transportation.

Cloos hopes to reach 1,000 supporters. As of Monday afternoon, approximately 667 people had signed the petition.

“Some of these ditches (have) got to be 15 feet deep by 15 feet wide. And that leaves no room for error. Especially you have people on this road not obeying the speed limit. It’s 35; they’re going 55, 60 miles an hour," Cloos said.

According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol, the truck carrying a 14-year-old and two 15-year-olds ran off of the road near Seacoast Youth Academy around 3:30 a.m., Thursday before striking a tree.

The families of the victims have asked that their names not be released. The SCHP is leading the investigation.

