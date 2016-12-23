Three soldiers receive a warm welcome after landing at MYR

Three soldiers were welcomed home for the holidays Friday at Myrtle Beach International Airport. (Source: WMBF News)

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – Three soldiers received a grand “welcome home” on Friday after their plane touched down at the Myrtle Beach International Airport.

Family, friends and supporters gathered near the airport’s baggage claim area to cheer and show their support for the Air Force, Navy and Army members who will get to spend the holidays with loved ones.

According to information from Operation Welcome Home of Myrtle Beach, one of the soldiers, Sgt. Michael Echan, has served six years in the Army.

He was deployed to Mosul, Iraq in 2011 before eventually moving on to UAE.

Echan will be getting out of the service soon and hopes to pursue a career in law enforcement as a state trooper, according to the local Operation Welcome Home chapter.

