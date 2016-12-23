TRAFFIC ALERT: Left lane closed at U.S. 17 southbound, Palmetto Pointe Boulevard

The left lane is closed following a crash at U.S. 17 southbound and Palmetto Pointe Boulevard. (Source: SCDOT)

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – A collision Friday afternoon on the southbound side of U.S. 17 at Palmetto Pointe Boulevard has slowed traffic.

According to information from the South Carolina Department of Transportation, the left lane is closed at that intersection due to the crash, which occurred shortly after 3:30 p.m.

Information regarding possible injuries was not immediately available.

