Horry County Animal Care Center director resigns following arrest

Tune in to WMBF News Thursday at 6 p.m. and Friday at 6 a.m. for the latest suspects from the Horry County Sheriff's Office.

Tune in to WMBF News Thursday at 6 p.m. and Friday at 6 a.m. for the latest suspects from the Horry County Sheriff's Office.

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – The director of Horry County Animal Care Center has resigned following his arrest on a domestic violence charge.

Horry County spokesperson Lisa Bourcier confirmed that Garry Gause resigned on Friday.

According to information on the J. Reuben Long Detention Center website, Gause, 57, was booked into the jail early Friday morning on a second-degree domestic violence charge. He was released at 11:52 a.m., on a $2,500 bond.

No other information was immediately available.

Copyright 2016 WMBF News. All rights reserved.