Darlington, Hartsville police seek suspected Walmart thieves

This man is suspected of stealing from a Hartsville Walmart (Source: HPD)

This man is suspected of committing financial transaction card fraud at a Darlington Walmart. (Source: DCPD)

This man is suspected of stealing from the Darlington Walmart. (Source: DCPD)

DARLINGTON COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – The Darlington City Police Department asked the public’s help Friday identifying two suspects in a larceny case as well as another suspect in a separate financial transaction card fraud case at a Darlington Walmart.

A news release said the suspects may have been involved in similar crimes in surrounding jurisdictions.

The Hartsville Police Department also issued a statement Friday seeking the public’s help identifying several people of interest in a theft from a Hartsville Walmart that happened Thursday.

According to a HPD news release, three men entered the store’s garden center Thursday and stole the cash drawers containing a “substantial” amount of money. The people of interest are possibly connected with other similar crimes.

If you have information on any of the individuals, contact HPD at 843-383-3029 or DCPD at 843-398-4026.

