Two taken to hospital after Florence nightclub shooting

FLORENCE COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – The Florence County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that sent two people to the hospital early Friday morning.

According to Major Michael Nunn, both victims suffered gunshot wounds around 3 a.m. after a verbal altercation in the parking lot at Que Time Sports Bar near South Irby Street.

One of the victims remains hospitalized. The other was released and is in custody.

The investigation is ongoing.

