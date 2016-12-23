West Florence Fire Rescue responds to reported fire - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

West Florence Fire Rescue responds to reported fire

By Matt Corpening, Digital Content Producer
The West Florence Fire Department responded to a reported structure fire Friday morning.
(Source: Google)

FLORENCE COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – The West Florence Fire Department responded to a reported fire Friday morning.

According to a WFFR Facebook post, firefighters were dispatched to Discus Lane in the Effingham area around 11:15 a.m.

