West Florence Fire Rescue responds to reported fire

Lucy Buffett's LuLu's restaurant will bring its culinary offerings and family- friendly entertainment along the Intracoastal Waterway in the spring of 2018, according to Burroughs and Chapin news release.More >>
The Coastal Carolina University athletic program continues to grow locally and nationally. That’s why a group of people want to take the program to another level when it comes to its fan base.More >>
The public dropped off 437.5 pounds of expired, unwanted and surplus prescription drugs at the drop-off box at the Myrtle Beach Police Department, according to the Myrtle Beach City Government's Facebook post.More >>
Horry County police needs the public’s assistance in locating a woman who is wanted for questioning in a fraud case.More >>
The World Meteorological Organization have retired the storm names Matthew and Otto from the Atlantic list due to their destructiveness in the Caribbean in 2016, according to a press release from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.More >>
The calf inside April the giraffe has become quiet, and keepers and vets are wondering if this is the calm before the storm.More >>
The Walton County, Florida Sheriff's Office has arrested two chaperones and 21 students from two Montgomery private schools following two separate open house party incidents Wednesday and Thursday nights.More >>
Doctors say the 11-year-old’s burns come from prolonged exposure to Borax, one of the main ingredients in the popular craft project.More >>
The attorney for Dawn Drexel said his client was notified by the FBI that a search was taking place in Georgetown County Friday for the remains of Brittanee Drexel, according to WHEC in Rochester, N.Y.More >>
Jesse Edward Dickerson sobbed uncontrollably as a judge set his bond at $1 million Monday afternoon.More >>
If you have shopped at a Harbor Freight store in the last five years, you may be eligible for a refund.More >>
NFL owners approved the Oakland Raiders' move to Las Vegas at the league meetings on Monday.More >>
Why did Cracker Barrel fire Brad's wife? It's really no one's business, other than Brad's and his wife's, but that hasn't stopped people around the world from demanding answers after a Harrison County, IN, man publicly asked the restaurant chain why his wife Nanette was let go from her job at the Cracker Barrel in Corydon.More >>
People across the country have seen the video of two Auburn Waffle House employees in a brutal fight that happened last week.More >>
According to the Mississippi Highway Patrol, the chase started in Webster County and made its way to Lowndes County where the vehicle became disabled, according to Trooper Criss Turnipseed.More >>
