Darlington police warn businesses about counterfeit bills

DARLINGTON, SC (WMBF) – The Darlington Police Department said Friday there have been numerous reports of counterfeit bills used at Darlington businesses.

Lt. Maureen Valazak encouraged taking proper precautions such as marking bills. If you suspect a bill is counterfeit, contact law enforcement.

