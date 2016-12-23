Wanted couple arrested, face additional charges

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – A man and a woman previously wanted by police in North Myrtle Beach for breaking in to vehicles were arrested Wednesday following a traffic stop by Horry County police officers.

According to an HCPD news release, officers stopped Maurice Isaiah, 35 and Kimaysh Liles, 24, both of Loris, on Barnhill Road. Isaiah was charged with driving under suspension, operating an uninsured vehicle, carrying a pistol unlawfully, possessing a firearm as a felon and giving false information to police.

Liles was charged with carrying a pistol unlawfully and giving false information to police. Both are held in the Horry County Detention Center.

