Peanut Butter Kiss Cookies

On the tenth and last day of the WMBF News Christmas Cookie Countdown brought to you by Croissants Bistro and Bakery, we’re showing you how to make: Peanut Butter Kiss Cookies

Ingredients

1 1/2 cups AP flour

1 tsp baking soda

1/2 tsp salt

1/2 cup vegetable shortening

3/4 cup creamy peanut butter

1/3 cup light brown sugar

Q 1 egg

2 TBSP milk

1 tsp vanilla extract

Hershey Kisses, unwrapped

Additional granulated sugar for rolling

Directions

Preheat oven to 325 degrees.

Whisk together flour, baking soda, and salt. Set aside.

Beat Shortening & peanut butter until well-blended.

Add granulated & brown sugar, beat until fluffy.

Add egg, milk and vanilla; beat well. Gradually add flour mixture.

Scoop cookies into 1-inch balls.

Bake 8 - 10 minutes or until lightly browned.

Immediately press chocolate kiss into center of each cookie.

