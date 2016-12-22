Holidays less cheerful for Lumberton residents still reeling from Matthew

Continuing coverage of damage, river flooding, closings, and other essential information after MatthewMore >>
Firefighters in Myrtle Beach worked to put out a structure fire at 4106 Fairway Lakes early Monday morning.More >>
Millions of dollars in infrastructure improvements are being made in downtown Florence. City leaders said a total of five million dollars is being spent to update the historic downtown.More >>
The tally includes state Commerce Department projections for several large companies that backed out of projects because of the law, as well as estimates for dozens of canceled sporting events, concerts and conventions.More >>
A woman was pistol-whipped and punched in the mouth by her ex-boyfriend, who has not been apprehended, according to a Myrtle Beach Police Department incident report.More >>
"Just shoot me!” a 37-year-old man screamed as he was taken to the hospital, after running from Myrtle Beach police officers, claiming he was on a two-day meth binge.More >>
The calf inside April the giraffe has become quiet, and keepers and vets are wondering if this is the calm before the storm.More >>
A white police officer who fatally shot an unarmed black teenager has quit the New York Police Department to avoid being fired following a disciplinary trial.More >>
A woman who worked at a local store was trying to help a motorcycle crash victim when she too became a victim.More >>
The girls were traveling under an employee travel pass that includes a dress code, a United spokesman said.More >>
The attorney for Dawn Drexel said his client was notified by the FBI that a search was taking place in Georgetown County Friday for the remains of Brittanee Drexel, according to WHEC in Rochester, N.Y.More >>
Cincinnati Police say one person was killed and 15 others injured when gunfire broke out at Cameo Nightclub early Sunday morning.More >>
The Walton County, Florida Sheriff's Office has arrested two chaperones and 21 students from two Montgomery private schools following two separate open house party incidents Wednesday and Thursday nights.More >>
The wreck happened on I-77 southbound at mile marker 68.More >>
Doctors say the 11-year-old’s burns come from prolonged exposure to Borax, one of the main ingredients in the popular craft project.More >>
The FAA and NTSB have arrived at the site of the fatal plane crash in Blount County.More >>
