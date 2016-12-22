Annual community holiday dinner expected to attract more because of Matthew

Volunteers are preparing for the community Christmas dinner across the Grand Strand. (Source: WMBF News)

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - The 28th Annual Community Christmas Day Dinner will be held on Sunday, Dec. 25, 2016 at three locations along the Grand Strand and on Christmas Eve in Andrews, S.C.

All four locations are free to everyone, and over 7,500 meals are expected to be served or delivered to those who are homebound.

Volunteers have been working in the kitchen at St. John the Baptist Greek Orthodox Church to get the meals prepared and ready to serve.

"It's a home-cooked meal. Over the last nine days we've been in the kitchen every day cooking turkey, slicing hams, and do what we can to make Christmas a little brighter for some folks," said volunteer Alan Gramet.

Gramet has donated his time and service these last five years to help provide this community meal to those who need it. He recently moved to Florida, but came back to volunteer, something he'll continue to do in the future.

The Christmas dinner tradition first began in response to the devastation caused by Hurricane Hugo. Janice Ash Sialiano saw the need for the community to come together over a holiday meal.

Since then, she has not missed a year with her team of volunteers in providing a full-course meal for those in need or who want to spend time with others on Christmas Day.

Volunteers working in the kitchen say the dinner means so much more this year, as it will once again help feed those who may have been affected by a hurricane. In this case, the storm in question is Hurricane Matthew.

"Those folks lost everything. They lost their houses; their houses are gone," said Gramet. "These folks are in need, at least to give a meal. I mean, this is a drop in the bucket compared to what some folks need, but it's something we can do."

Local chefs prepare the menu, which includes roasted turkey, honey glazed ham with pineapple, giblet dressing, turkey gravy, mashed potatoes, yam casserole with raisins, green bean almandine and cranberry sauce.

In addition, there will be music, booths and fellowship. All are welcome to attend.

For those who would like a meal delivered, they can call (843) 781-1326 for the Grand Strand area, or (843) 900-6833 for the Andrews community. Calls for deliveries should come by December 23.

Dinner on Christmas Day will be served at three Grand Strand locations:

St. John the Baptist Greek Orthodox Church - 12 to 2 p.m. - 3301 U.S. 17 Bypass, Myrtle Beach, SC 29577

Risen Christ Lutheran Church - 1 to 3 p.m. - 10595 N. Kings Hwy., Myrtle Beach, SC 29572

Belin Memorial United Methodist Church 12 to 3 p.m. - 4182 U.S. 17 Business, Murrells Inlet, SC 29576

Dinner on Christmas Eve will be served in Andrews:

Trinity United Methodist Church - 12 to 2 p.m. - 201 S. Rosemary Ave., Andrews, SC

Copyright 2016 WMBF News. All rights reserved.