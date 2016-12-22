TRAFFIC ALERT: Lanes of U.S. 17 Business blocked following crash in Murrells Inlet

The attorney for Dawn Drexel said his client was notified by the FBI that a search was taking place in Georgetown County Friday for the remains of Brittanee Drexel, according to WHEC in Rochester, N.Y.More >>
The attorney for Dawn Drexel said his client was notified by the FBI that a search was taking place in Georgetown County Friday for the remains of Brittanee Drexel, according to WHEC in Rochester, N.Y.More >>
One person died following a car crash in Darlington County Saturday morning.More >>
One person died following a car crash in Darlington County Saturday morning.More >>
A Dorchester County man is in custody after admitting to intentionally ramming a South Carolina Highway Patrol trooper’s marked vehicle Thursday night.More >>
A Dorchester County man is in custody after admitting to intentionally ramming a South Carolina Highway Patrol trooper’s marked vehicle Thursday night.More >>