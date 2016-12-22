TRAFFIC ALERT: Lanes of U.S. 17 Business blocked following crash - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

TRAFFIC ALERT: Lanes of U.S. 17 Business blocked following crash in Murrells Inlet

By Brad Dickerson, Digital Producer
MURRELLS INLET, SC (WMBF) – A traffic collision in Murrells Inlet has blocked all lanes of travel on U.S. 17 Business.

According to information on the South Carolina Highway Patrol’s website, the collision with injuries happened at 3:42 p.m., Thursday at the intersection of U.S. 17 Business and Misty Breeze Road.

No further information was immediately available.

