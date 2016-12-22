Surveillance photos released of Marlboro County bank robbery sus - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Surveillance photos released of Marlboro County bank robbery suspect

By Brad Dickerson, Digital Producer
Police are looking for the suspect wanted for robbing a Marlboro County bank on Tuesday. (Source: Clio Police Department)
CLIO, SC (WMBF) – The Clio Police Department has released surveillance photos of the suspect wanted in connection with the Tuesday robbery of the town’s First Citizens Bank branch.

Clio Police Chief Chad Cheras said the suspect never showed a weapon during the crime and left the bank with under $800.

According to Cheras, a black hoodie very similar to the one the suspect is seen wearing in the photos was found off of S.C. 83 in Clio. It has been sent to the South Carolina State Law Enforcement Division labs for DNA analysis, he added.

No injuries were reported during the incident.

Anyone with information should contact the Clio Police Department at (843) 586-2211.

    UPDATE: K9 unit, excavator on scene of search for Brittanee Drexel's remains in Georgetown County

    Saturday, March 25 2017 6:57 PM EDT2017-03-25 22:57:44 GMT
    The attorney for Dawn Drexel said his client was notified by the FBI that a search was taking place in Georgetown County Friday for the remains of Brittanee Drexel, according to WHEC in Rochester, N.Y. 

  • Briggs Elementary students beat out six schools in Battle of the Books

    Saturday, March 25 2017 4:55 PM EDT2017-03-25 20:55:10 GMT
    FLORENCE, SC (WMBF) – The Florence School District One Battle of the Books championship was held Saturday morning. Students from Briggs Elementary School emerged victorious. According to a news release, students read books from the Battle of the Books Award list and answered questions relative to their readings in a quiz bowl-type setting. Briggs bested the following schools to take the win: Delmae Heights Elementary Dewey Carter Elementary Henry Timrod Elementary Moore ...More >>
    UPDATE: Driver in deadly single-car Darlington County crash identified

    Saturday, March 25 2017 4:33 PM EDT2017-03-25 20:33:32 GMT
    One person died following a car crash in Darlington County Saturday morning. 

