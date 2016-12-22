Surveillance photos released of Marlboro County bank robbery suspect

The attorney for Dawn Drexel said his client was notified by the FBI that a search was taking place in Georgetown County Friday for the remains of Brittanee Drexel, according to WHEC in Rochester, N.Y.More >>
One person died following a car crash in Darlington County Saturday morning.More >>
A Dorchester County man is in custody after admitting to intentionally ramming a South Carolina Highway Patrol trooper’s marked vehicle Thursday night.More >>
A father and her daughter said the girl was selling water-filled balloons at school but school officials say they are sex toys.More >>
A driver was shot after hitting a child in Walnut Hills Friday.More >>
Four people lost their lives in a plane crash on Graves Gap Road in Blount County, according to Sheriff Lloyd Arrington.More >>
