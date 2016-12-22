Surveillance photos released of Marlboro County bank robbery suspect

Tune in to WMBF News Thursday at 6 p.m. and Friday at 6 a.m. for the latest suspects from the Horry County Sheriff's Office.

Police are looking for the suspect wanted for robbing a Marlboro County bank on Tuesday. (Source: Clio Police Department)

CLIO, SC (WMBF) – The Clio Police Department has released surveillance photos of the suspect wanted in connection with the Tuesday robbery of the town’s First Citizens Bank branch.

Clio Police Chief Chad Cheras said the suspect never showed a weapon during the crime and left the bank with under $800.

According to Cheras, a black hoodie very similar to the one the suspect is seen wearing in the photos was found off of S.C. 83 in Clio. It has been sent to the South Carolina State Law Enforcement Division labs for DNA analysis, he added.

No injuries were reported during the incident.

Anyone with information should contact the Clio Police Department at (843) 586-2211.

