One person taken to hospital after kitchen fire - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

One person taken to hospital after kitchen fire

By Matt Corpening, Digital Content Producer
Connect
One person was burned trying to put out a kitchen fire in Murrells Inlet Thursday afternoon. (Source: Raycom Media) One person was burned trying to put out a kitchen fire in Murrells Inlet Thursday afternoon. (Source: Raycom Media)

MURRELLS INLET, SC (WMBF) – One person was burned trying to put out a kitchen fire in Murrells Inlet Thursday afternoon.

Captain Howerton with Murrells Inlet Garden City Fire Department said firefighters put out the fire at a home on Whaler Place fairly quickly.

The injured person was taken to the hospital to have burns looked at.

Copyright 2016 WMBF News. All rights reserved.

  • Local NewsLocalMore>>

  • Breaking

    UPDATE: K9 unit, excavator on scene of search for Brittanee Drexel's remains in Georgetown County

    UPDATE: K9 unit, excavator on scene of search for Brittanee Drexel's remains in Georgetown County

    Saturday, March 25 2017 6:57 PM EDT2017-03-25 22:57:44 GMT
    The FBI and local law enforcement agencies are involved in a search in Georgetown County in relation to the Brittanee Drexel case. (Source: WMBF News)The FBI and local law enforcement agencies are involved in a search in Georgetown County in relation to the Brittanee Drexel case. (Source: WMBF News)

    The attorney for Dawn Drexel said his client was notified by the FBI that a search was taking place in Georgetown County Friday for the remains of Brittanee Drexel, according to WHEC in Rochester, N.Y. 

    More >>

    The attorney for Dawn Drexel said his client was notified by the FBI that a search was taking place in Georgetown County Friday for the remains of Brittanee Drexel, according to WHEC in Rochester, N.Y. 

    More >>

  • Briggs Elementary students beat out six schools in Battle of the Books

    Briggs Elementary students beat out six schools in Battle of the Books

    Saturday, March 25 2017 4:55 PM EDT2017-03-25 20:55:10 GMT
    (Source: Florence School District One)(Source: Florence School District One)
    FLORENCE, SC (WMBF) – The Florence School District One Battle of the Books championship was held Saturday morning. Students from Briggs Elementary School emerged victorious. According to a news release, students read books from the Battle of the Books Award list and answered questions relative to their readings in a quiz bowl-type setting. Briggs bested the following schools to take the win: Delmae Heights Elementary Dewey Carter Elementary Henry Timrod Elementary Moore ...More >>
    FLORENCE, SC (WMBF) – The Florence School District One Battle of the Books championship was held Saturday morning. Students from Briggs Elementary School emerged victorious. According to a news release, students read books from the Battle of the Books Award list and answered questions relative to their readings in a quiz bowl-type setting. Briggs bested the following schools to take the win: Delmae Heights Elementary Dewey Carter Elementary Henry Timrod Elementary Moore ...More >>

  • BREAKING

    UPDATE: Driver in deadly single-car Darlington County crash identified

    UPDATE: Driver in deadly single-car Darlington County crash identified

    Saturday, March 25 2017 4:33 PM EDT2017-03-25 20:33:32 GMT
    One person died following a car crash in Darlington County Saturday morning.  (Source: Raycom Media)One person died following a car crash in Darlington County Saturday morning.  (Source: Raycom Media)

    One person died following a car crash in Darlington County Saturday morning. 

    More >>

    One person died following a car crash in Darlington County Saturday morning. 

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly