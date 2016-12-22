One person taken to hospital after kitchen fire

One person was burned trying to put out a kitchen fire in Murrells Inlet Thursday afternoon. (Source: Raycom Media)

MURRELLS INLET, SC (WMBF) – One person was burned trying to put out a kitchen fire in Murrells Inlet Thursday afternoon.

Captain Howerton with Murrells Inlet Garden City Fire Department said firefighters put out the fire at a home on Whaler Place fairly quickly.

The injured person was taken to the hospital to have burns looked at.

Copyright 2016 WMBF News. All rights reserved.