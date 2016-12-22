One person shot in Marion home invasion - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

One person shot in Marion home invasion

By Matt Corpening, Digital Content Producer
Deputies with the Marion County Sheriff's Office responded to Carolinas Hospital in Mullins for a gunshot victim Thursday. (Source: Raycom Media)

MARION COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – Deputies with the Marion County Sheriff’s Office responded to Carolinas Hospital in Mullins for a gunshot victim Thursday.

According to a Capt. Judith Barker, an investigation revealed the victim was shot in a home invasion on Belin Court in Marion.

    UPDATE: K9 unit, excavator on scene of search for Brittanee Drexel's remains in Georgetown County

Saturday, March 25 2017 6:57 PM EDT

    Saturday, March 25 2017 6:57 PM EDT2017-03-25 22:57:44 GMT
    The attorney for Dawn Drexel said his client was notified by the FBI that a search was taking place in Georgetown County Friday for the remains of Brittanee Drexel, according to WHEC in Rochester, N.Y. 

