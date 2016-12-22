Horry County Sheriff’s Office asks public’s help finding wanted - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Horry County Sheriff’s Office asks public’s help finding wanted subjects

By Matt Corpening, Digital Content Producer
Connect
Malik Crawford (Source: HCSO) Malik Crawford (Source: HCSO)
James Jenkins (Source: HCSO) James Jenkins (Source: HCSO)
Alaina Palacios (Source: HCSO) Alaina Palacios (Source: HCSO)

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – The Horry County Sheriff’s Office asked the public’s help Thursday finding two wanted subjects.

According to an HCPD Facebook post, James Jenkins is wanted for selling or delivering a pistol to, and possession by, certain unlawful people. He is also wanted for trafficking in heroin and morphine. Jenkins stands five feet, eight inches tall and weighs 190 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.

Alaina Palacios is wanted for first-degree assault and battery and petit larceny. Palacios stands five feet, six inches tall and weighs 135 pounds. She has brown eyes.

Contact the warrant division at 843-915-8347 or county dispatch at 843-248-1520 with any information on their whereabouts.

