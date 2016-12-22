Grand Strand Health donates holiday items to local families - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Grand Strand Health donates holiday items to local families

By Freddi Rivers, Digital Producer
Grand Strand Health provides presents for the families. (Source: Grand Strand Health media release) Grand Strand Health provides presents for the families. (Source: Grand Strand Health media release)
Greg Caples and Dr. Andrew Schwartz are wrapping gifts (Source: Grand Strand Health) Greg Caples and Dr. Andrew Schwartz are wrapping gifts (Source: Grand Strand Health)

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Directors at Grand Strand Health spent all day Friday, December 16, wrapping gifts for the children from The Caring Tree at the hospital, according to Grand Strand Health's media release.

 “This year the Employee Advisory Group decided to help their colleagues’ families because of the hardships many are facing from the aftermath of Hurricane Matthew and other hardships in their lives,” states Mark Sims, CEO of Grand Strand Health. 

Grand Strand Health staff including some physician practices and the medical staff at Grand Strand Medical Center purchased “wish list” items that the children asked for and needed for this holiday season.   

“It is important of us to step up and help our community in times of need, and right now, its children of our employees who need our help,” Sims expresses.  More than 90 children will receive gifts from Santa’s Helpers this week.

