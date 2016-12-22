Loris-based Ebtron to expand by hiring additional 100 employees - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Loris-based Ebtron to expand by hiring additional 100 employees

By Freddi Rivers, Digital Producer
By Matt Corpening, Digital Content Producer
By Meredith Helline, Reporter
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) -  The Myrtle Beach Regional Economic Development Corporation announced Thursday morning that Ebtron, an HVAC parts manufacturer, will hire an additional 100 employees.

They will be added to the current 94 employees the company is keeping. 

According to a news release from the office of Gov. Nikki Haley, Ebtron is expected to bring a $2.5 million capital investment to Horry County in the next five years.

The company will construct up to four additional facilities adjacent to its current location off of U.S. 701 in Loris.

"It's very exciting," Ebtron's president Dave Dougan said of Thursday's announcement.  

He said, down the road, other businesses he's spoken with have shown interest in also moving to the new location.  Dougan added he expects the new property to become like the one Ebtron is at now, which is five or six separate buildings.  

However, Dougan considered the idea of other businesses joining him premature.

The new facilities are planned to have at least four structures, while an additional road will also have to be built to sustain the growth.  

"We've been a growing business for over 20 years here in the county, and the reason we are, I think (is) our overall attitude," Dougan said. "We're a big family."

 His employees agreed.

“He’s fantastic. He’s good to everybody, he’s a boss with a heart. You couldn’t work for a better person. That’s the truth," one employee said of Dougan.

Dougan said he considered moving Ebtron's Loris location to one of its other North Carolina spots. He added he had some difficulties, but Horry County Council and MBREDC members convinced him to stay.

Ebtron was founded in 1983 in New Jersey, but has been in Horry County for over 20 years. Dougan said when the company moved, both the business and its employees had a better quality of life and the living became more affordable. 

The 100 new employees will be hired over a five-year span.  Dougan said they'll hire a diverse range of positions, everything from assembly and manufacturing to management.  

Those interested in applying for the new positions should visit the SC Works website

Copyright 2016 WMBF News. All rights reserved.

